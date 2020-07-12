1/1
Theodore Bolstad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Raymond Bolstad



Theodore Raymond Bolstad, 36, of Albuquerque, New Mexico,

passed away on July 1, 2020 from adenocarcinoma colon cancer.

Ted was born on September 5,

1983, to Thomas

Ray and

Margaret Jane

(Steinbauer)

Bolstad in St. Peter, Minnesota. Growing up, he was best known for his academic abilities, quick wit, and sarcasm.

At St. Peter High School, he competed in varsity tennis and cross country, played the tenor drums in marching band, and competed in Knowledge Bowl and Academic Decathlon. He graduated with honors and several extracurricular state championships and records in 2002.

He attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and graduated with a double major in political science and philosophy in 2006. In 2009, he graduated with a master's degree in political science international affairs from Marquette University.

He moved to Albuquerque to attend the political science graduate program at the University of New Mexico. He worked as a graduate assistant and taught statistics, earning a second master's degree in 2011. He worked as an office manager for Travers Mechanical Services from 2011 to 2020.

He made Albuquerque his home and met the love of his life, Emily Taylor, becoming a father to her son, Robert.

Life did not always go the way he expected. But the obstacles in our path are not obstacles, they are the path. And he traveled his path with a unique combination of confidence, humor, and cynicism. He was a great son, big brother, and father and will be missed terribly by his family and friends.

Ted is survived by his parents, sister Teresa (Schneider) and brother-in-law Benjamin, significant other Emily Taylor and son Robert.

Memorials may be made in Ted's name to the American Cancer Society. Join the fight at donate3.cancer.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved