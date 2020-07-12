Theodore Bolstad

Theodore Raymond Bolstad
Theodore Raymond Bolstad, 36, of Albuquerque, New Mexico,
passed away on July 1, 2020 from adenocarcinoma colon cancer.
Ted was born on September 5,
1983, to Thomas
Ray and
Margaret Jane
(Steinbauer)
Bolstad in St. Peter, Minnesota. Growing up, he was best known for his academic abilities, quick wit, and sarcasm.
At St. Peter High School, he competed in varsity tennis and cross country, played the tenor drums in marching band, and competed in Knowledge Bowl and Academic Decathlon. He graduated with honors and several extracurricular state championships and records in 2002.
He attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and graduated with a double major in political science and philosophy in 2006. In 2009, he graduated with a master's degree in political science international affairs from Marquette University.
He moved to Albuquerque to attend the political science graduate program at the University of New Mexico. He worked as a graduate assistant and taught statistics, earning a second master's degree in 2011. He worked as an office manager for Travers Mechanical Services from 2011 to 2020.
He made Albuquerque his home and met the love of his life, Emily Taylor, becoming a father to her son, Robert.
Life did not always go the way he expected. But the obstacles in our path are not obstacles, they are the path. And he traveled his path with a unique combination of confidence, humor, and cynicism. He was a great son, big brother, and father and will be missed terribly by his family and friends.
Ted is survived by his parents, sister Teresa (Schneider) and brother-in-law Benjamin, significant other Emily Taylor and son Robert.
Memorials may be made in Ted's name to the American Cancer Society
. Join the fight at donate3.cancer.org
.