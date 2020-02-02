Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa C. Armijo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Armijo, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend left us today to join her other family members waiting for her in Heaven. Our mother was preceded in death by her daughter Catherine Delores, her son Richard, and her husband Uvaldo Armijo. She is survived by her children Bea Green and husband Jerry, Linda Jess and husband Keith, Dan Armijo and wife Lorraine, and Cathy Harvey. Theresa is also survived by her sister Louise Tilden, daughter-in-law Jayne and various nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was 96 years old.



Mass will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church located at 9502 4th St.(Alameda and 4th St), Albuquerque, NM 87114, at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020.



