A 48-year New Mexican resident and electrical engineer, Theresa Isaacson, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2019, after a battle with cancer at the age of 75. Theresa had a passion for engineering and math and she graduated from the University of California, Riverside with an electrical engineering degree. She joined the Air Force and met her husband of 44 years, Richard Isaacson, in Biloxi, MS at Officer Basic Course. She served her country during the Vietnam conflict and traveled to Europe throughout her active duty career. After joining the reserves, she retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. She built a second career with the US DoD and retired from federal civilian service working on leading edge technology. She loved being in New Mexico enjoying its geography, animals, and people. She is survived by her two daughters, Erin Martin-Serrano and Robin Eskelson. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Westside. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Horse Shelter of New Mexico in her name.
https://thehorseshelter.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019