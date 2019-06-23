Theresa (Padilla) Jaramillo
Theresa (Padilla) Jaramillo, 81,
devoted wife and beloved mother, passed away
Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was an active member of Our Lady of
Belen Catholic
Church for many years, and after moving to Albuquerque, became a member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church.
Theresa was born and raised in Belen, NM and there she met the love of her life, Alfonso Jaramillo. Together they raised eight children and ran Al's Mini Marts, which they established in 1973. Theresa enjoyed traveling around the world with Alfonso. Together they shared many wonderful adventures and visited multiple countries.
Theresa was preceded
in death by her husband,
Alfonso Jaramillo in
2006; her daughter, Luana
Jaramillo in 1997; her mother, Barbarita Sanchez; and her brothers, Alfonso and David Padilla. She is survived by seven children,
Melinda Baca, Philip
Jaramillo and wife,
Charlotte, Paul
Jaramillo and
wife, Annabel,
Elaine Watson
and husband,
Darren, Tina
Jojola and
husband, Dave,
Mark Jaramillo
and wife,
Kathleen and
Jean Whitten and husband, Spencer. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Anita Martinez.
Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 27, 2019, 8:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 2621 Vermont NE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Theresa at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019