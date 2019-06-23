Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Jaramillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa (Padilla) Jaramillo







Theresa (Padilla) Jaramillo, 81,



devoted wife and beloved mother, passed away



Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was an active member of Our Lady of



Belen Catholic



Church for many years, and after moving to Albuquerque, became a member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church.



Theresa was born and raised in Belen, NM and there she met the love of her life, Alfonso Jaramillo. Together they raised eight children and ran Al's Mini Marts, which they established in 1973. Theresa enjoyed traveling around the world with Alfonso. Together they shared many wonderful adventures and visited multiple countries.



Theresa was preceded



in death by her husband,



Alfonso Jaramillo in



2006; her daughter, Luana



Jaramillo in 1997; her mother, Barbarita Sanchez; and her brothers, Alfonso and David Padilla. She is survived by seven children,



Melinda Baca, Philip



Jaramillo and wife,



Charlotte, Paul



Jaramillo and



wife, Annabel,



Elaine Watson



and husband,



Darren, Tina



Jojola and



husband, Dave,



Mark Jaramillo



and wife,



Kathleen and



Jean Whitten and husband, Spencer. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Anita Martinez.



Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 27, 2019, 8:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 2621 Vermont NE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Theresa at



