Theresa Jaramillo

Obituary
Theresa (Padilla) Jaramillo



Theresa (Padilla) Jaramillo, 81,

devoted wife and beloved mother, passed away

Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was an active member of Our Lady of

Belen Catholic

Church for many years, and after moving to Albuquerque, became a member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church.

Theresa was born and raised in Belen, NM and there she met the love of her life, Alfonso Jaramillo. Together they raised eight children and ran Al's Mini Marts, which they established in 1973. Theresa enjoyed traveling around the world with Alfonso. Together they shared many wonderful adventures and visited multiple countries.

Theresa was preceded

in death by her husband,

Alfonso Jaramillo in

2006; her daughter, Luana

Jaramillo in 1997; her mother, Barbarita Sanchez; and her brothers, Alfonso and David Padilla. She is survived by seven children,

Melinda Baca, Philip

Jaramillo and wife,

Charlotte, Paul

Jaramillo and

wife, Annabel,

Elaine Watson

and husband,

Darren, Tina

Jojola and

husband, Dave,

Mark Jaramillo

and wife,

Kathleen and

Jean Whitten and husband, Spencer. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Anita Martinez.

Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 27, 2019, 8:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 2621 Vermont NE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Theresa at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
