Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Markee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Markee







Theresa Kay Markee passed on Tuesday September 10th 2019 at the age of 60, following a short illness. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sonia Markee, who passed unexpectedly on April 1st 2019 at the age of 32.



Theresa left home when she was fourteen to became a model, a waitress, a "Graham girl", a bar owner, and a caregiver for the elderly all the while raising a daughter who later would be diagnosed with Crohn's. Theresa did everything she could so that her daughter Sonia would not struggle herself. Later in Theresa's life, she needed help herself after all that she endured. She received that from both Sonia and her daughter's life partner, Robert. For any parent to lose a child is always hard and Theresa took it hard when her only daughter Sonia passed unexpectedly. The loss of daughter Sonia, left a hole within Theresa's heart; still she endured. Now Theresa and Sonia are once again together.



Theresa is survived by her cousin Loretta Garcia, and her family Kevin, Ryan, and Kelsey, as well as her daughter Sonia's life partner Robert (Markee) Sallie.



A gathering to honor Therea and her memory will take place at Bianchetti Park on Saturday October 5th at 2:00 pm, Granite Ave NE and Chelwood Park Blvd NE 87112, North of Lomas and off of Chelwood Park. Condolences may be offered at Riverside Funeral Home.



Theresa MarkeeTheresa Kay Markee passed on Tuesday September 10th 2019 at the age of 60, following a short illness. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sonia Markee, who passed unexpectedly on April 1st 2019 at the age of 32.Theresa left home when she was fourteen to became a model, a waitress, a "Graham girl", a bar owner, and a caregiver for the elderly all the while raising a daughter who later would be diagnosed with Crohn's. Theresa did everything she could so that her daughter Sonia would not struggle herself. Later in Theresa's life, she needed help herself after all that she endured. She received that from both Sonia and her daughter's life partner, Robert. For any parent to lose a child is always hard and Theresa took it hard when her only daughter Sonia passed unexpectedly. The loss of daughter Sonia, left a hole within Theresa's heart; still she endured. Now Theresa and Sonia are once again together.Theresa is survived by her cousin Loretta Garcia, and her family Kevin, Ryan, and Kelsey, as well as her daughter Sonia's life partner Robert (Markee) Sallie.A gathering to honor Therea and her memory will take place at Bianchetti Park on Saturday October 5th at 2:00 pm, Granite Ave NE and Chelwood Park Blvd NE 87112, North of Lomas and off of Chelwood Park. Condolences may be offered at Riverside Funeral Home. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close