Theresa McCatharn
1951-2020
Theresa
McCatharn, age
68, a resident of Albuquerque and formerly of
Peralta, NM,
passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was a member of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Albuquerque. Theresa, in her younger years worked for The American Red Cross, Control Data, Blue Cross, Blue Shield, The American Cancer Society, Lovelace and finally, with her husband at McCatharn Dairy, where they both retired in 2013. She is preceded in death by her parents, Florenio and Delfinia Garcia; brother, Felipe Garcia and her mother-in-law, Lois McCatharn. Theresa is survived by her loving husband, John McCatharn; children, Tracy Clifton, Carla Clifton, Peter McCatharn, Katie McCatharn, father-in-law, Peter McCatharn; granddaughter, Samantha Clifton; siblings, Molly Garcia, Jenny (Mark) Willis, Orlando (Denise) Garcia, Mera Griffith, Patricia Iverson, Kate Garcia, Zilar, Manuel, Isaac Garcia; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Mike Carson, plus numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Services will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Albuquerque, NM, beginning with a Visitation from 9:00-10:00 AM, a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM and Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Thank you to all the well- wishers for all your prayers in our time of grief and loss. We are all very grateful to all of you for your kind words of support. Special thank you to Katie McCatharn for being with Theresa in her final hours to hold her and comfort her so she was not alone when she passed. We love you Katie! Please sign Theresa's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM