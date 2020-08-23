1/1
Theresa Montoya
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Montoya



Theresa

Montoya, age 57, beloved mother, Grandma Babe, and sister, began her eternal life on Thursday,

August 13, 2020. Born to Jose Montoya and

Rosalind Montoya-Cata in Gallup, NM in February 1963, Theresa was the youngest of seven children. Theresa was preceded in death by two of her siblings, Alfred and Francis Montoya.

She is survived by her

seven children and their

spouses/significant others, Jolena (Shawn), Julian (Jami), Jessica (John), Joshua (Frankie), Jonathan (Stephanie), Jennifer (Johnny), and Joseph; six grandchildren, Jude, Mila, Kiera, Shawn, Abraham, and Kateri; siblings, Lawrence, Regina, Ramona, and Roxanne; and Richard Salazar; and her many aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Theresa was a faithful servant of our Lord who helped many people along their faith journey. She volunteered as a catechist and youth group leader for many years at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, served as the Director of Religious Education at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and ended her life as a faithful member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, raising them to be loving and strong in faith. She spent her final years caring for her grandchildren who lovingly called her Grandma Babe.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Theresa's

Funeral Mass was at St. Augustine Catholic Church, and she was laid to rest in Isleta Pueblo on August 15, 2020.

First Reading: Eccl. 3:1-12; Responsorial Psalm: Psalm 25:6 and 7b, 17-18, 20-21; Second Reading: Romans 6:3-4, 8-9; Gospel Reading Luke 24:13-16, 28-35.

May the blessings of the Lord be upon you,

The blessing of the Father and the Son.

And may the Spirit of God, the Spirit of love,

Be with you all your days.

Please visit our online guestbook for Theresa at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Rosary
05:00 PM
FRENCH â€" Wyoming
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved