Theresa MontoyaTheresaMontoya, age 57, beloved mother, Grandma Babe, and sister, began her eternal life on Thursday,August 13, 2020. Born to Jose Montoya andRosalind Montoya-Cata in Gallup, NM in February 1963, Theresa was the youngest of seven children. Theresa was preceded in death by two of her siblings, Alfred and Francis Montoya.She is survived by herseven children and theirspouses/significant others, Jolena (Shawn), Julian (Jami), Jessica (John), Joshua (Frankie), Jonathan (Stephanie), Jennifer (Johnny), and Joseph; six grandchildren, Jude, Mila, Kiera, Shawn, Abraham, and Kateri; siblings, Lawrence, Regina, Ramona, and Roxanne; and Richard Salazar; and her many aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.Theresa was a faithful servant of our Lord who helped many people along their faith journey. She volunteered as a catechist and youth group leader for many years at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, served as the Director of Religious Education at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and ended her life as a faithful member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, raising them to be loving and strong in faith. She spent her final years caring for her grandchildren who lovingly called her Grandma Babe.A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Theresa'sFuneral Mass was at St. Augustine Catholic Church, and she was laid to rest in Isleta Pueblo on August 15, 2020.First Reading: Eccl. 3:1-12; Responsorial Psalm: Psalm 25:6 and 7b, 17-18, 20-21; Second Reading: Romans 6:3-4, 8-9; Gospel Reading Luke 24:13-16, 28-35.May the blessings of the Lord be upon you,The blessing of the Father and the Son.And may the Spirit of God, the Spirit of love,Be with you all your days.Please visit our online guestbook for Theresa at