Service Information Rosary 10:00 AM Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery 7999 Wyoming Boulevard NE Albuquerque , NM Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery 7999 Wyoming Boulevard NE Albuquerque , NM Obituary

Theresa R. Vander Wilt











Theresa R. Vander Wilt, age 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born Dec 21, 1951 and was a graduate of Valley High School. She married her husband Dr. Darlo Vander Wilt in 1973 and they spent 46 cherished years together. Terri was kind and loving to everyone she met. Her greatest joy in life was being a mom and grandma but not just to her own kids, as she helped raise many others. Known as the neighborhood mom, her door was always open. Her last words to her husband were "love my kids and be patient."



She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph A. and Bonnie M. Michael and brother Dr. Joseph A. Michael II.



She is survived by her husband Darlo, brother Timothy A. Michael, children and grandchildren Wendy Wintheiser and her children Cade, Jayce and Jess, Danielle Maupin and her daughter Holland, Darlo Vander Wilt II and his wife Brean and daughter Violet, Michael Vander Wilt and his wife Jennifer and sons Kian and Kaleb, Larissa Vander Wilt and her husband Justin Kreinbrink and their children Bella and Brady, James Sanchez and his wife Shelly and Damien Vander Wilt and his wife Melissa and great grandson Milo. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, many dear friends, classmates and parishioners of both the Catholic Church and Shepard of the Valley Presbyterian church. Terri's strong sense of family, humor, strength and kindness will live on through them all.



The Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the celebration of life following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery located at 7999 Wyoming Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. Memorial contributions may be made to the in lieu of flowers.



