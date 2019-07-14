Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa T. Garwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa T. Garwood







Theresa Testman



Garwood passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Plainview,



Texas on November 26, 1925. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1931. During the later half of the depression Theresa returned to Plainview to help her



grandparents run their restaurant, the Gem Cafe. She attended high school in Plainview Texas and graduated in 1944.



During WWII she worked for the Department of the Army as a secretary in the control tower at Brooks



Army Airfield. After the war Theresa attended



UNM where she obtained a BA in Secondary Education and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. During college she attended one semester as an exchange student in Mexico City. Her passion was teaching and she worked for APS for over 30 years at Jefferson Junior High and later at Highland High School. She taught English, Civics and Social Studies.



Theresa met her future husband, Robert Garwood, while working in the office at St. Johns Episcopal Cathedral. They



were married on May 9, 1950.



Theresa is preceded in death by her parents,



Naomi and John Testman; daughter, Roberta Linda (Garwood)



Scahill and son, Theodore (Ted)



Garwood.



She is survived by son William Garwood and wife Linda, Albuquerque NM; Daughter-in-law Diane Garwood,



Woodinville WA; grandchildren: Russell Garwood and wife Katherine, Seattle



WA; Cassandra Backman, husband Jason and son J.T., Cheney WA; Samantha Garwood and husband Matthew Stawarz, Saratoga Springs NY and her sister Svea (Peggy) Stevens of Denver, Co. and family.



We would like to thank Life Spire Assisted Living and Alliance Hospice for the kind care provided to Theresa at the end of her life.



Services to be held at the Cathedral of St. John on



August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family requests in lieu



flowers donations be made to the Cathedral of St.



John.



Theresa T. GarwoodTheresa TestmanGarwood passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Plainview,Texas on November 26, 1925. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1931. During the later half of the depression Theresa returned to Plainview to help hergrandparents run their restaurant, the Gem Cafe. She attended high school in Plainview Texas and graduated in 1944.During WWII she worked for the Department of the Army as a secretary in the control tower at BrooksArmy Airfield. After the war Theresa attendedUNM where she obtained a BA in Secondary Education and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. During college she attended one semester as an exchange student in Mexico City. Her passion was teaching and she worked for APS for over 30 years at Jefferson Junior High and later at Highland High School. She taught English, Civics and Social Studies.Theresa met her future husband, Robert Garwood, while working in the office at St. Johns Episcopal Cathedral. Theywere married on May 9, 1950.Theresa is preceded in death by her parents,Naomi and John Testman; daughter, Roberta Linda (Garwood)Scahill and son, Theodore (Ted)Garwood.She is survived by son William Garwood and wife Linda, Albuquerque NM; Daughter-in-law Diane Garwood,Woodinville WA; grandchildren: Russell Garwood and wife Katherine, SeattleWA; Cassandra Backman, husband Jason and son J.T., Cheney WA; Samantha Garwood and husband Matthew Stawarz, Saratoga Springs NY and her sister Svea (Peggy) Stevens of Denver, Co. and family.We would like to thank Life Spire Assisted Living and Alliance Hospice for the kind care provided to Theresa at the end of her life.Services to be held at the Cathedral of St. John onAugust 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family requests in lieuflowers donations be made to the Cathedral of St.John. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 14 to Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close