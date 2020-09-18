Therese Bilderback

Therese Nancy Bilderback















Therese N. Bilderback died Sep. 10 at home in Abq., NM. Born June 30, 1930 in Fremont, OH, Teri was the dau. of Dr. F. M. Teeple and Lillian V. Johnson. She lived life with an energetic spirit that saw her to age 90.



Teri was cousin to Sarah Westerfeld (nee Teeple), first lady of fmr. Abq. Mayor Henry Westerfeld, and to fmr. Abq, Fire Chief Wm. A. Westerfeld. She married Maurice C. Snyder, Jr., and later, Robert W. Bilderback, they and her brother, F.M. Teeple, Jr. of Lake Havasu City (LHC), AZ., preceded her in death.



Surviving her are children Kim (Rich.) Wilmes, Tus., AZ, Kevin (Lori) Snyder, Twin Falls, ID, Kerry (Alissa) Gray, Abq., NM and Keith Snyder, LHC, AZ; grandchildren Robert, Erin and Zach Snyder, Steven and Andrew Gray; a nephew Alan Teeple and two nieces, Lynn (Roger) Lage and Tina (Ken) Bonsang; cousins Rick Gray and Evelyn Gray (Sandy) Tucker of Bermuda Hundred, VA, and two great gr dau's.



Her ashes will be placed at the historic Bishop-Johnson house at Bermuda Hundred, VA, her childhood home.





