Thomas A. Donnelly







Thomas A.



Donnelly, an



89-year young



Sagittarian, and a gentle giant



whose height truly reflected the depth of the man he was, passed



away at home on



April 17, 2019,



with his beloved wife and best



friend, Paula, at



his side.



Judge Donnelly grew up in Albuquerque, graduated from the old Albuquerque High School, and then attended NMSU where he received a BA degree and was, at 6' 6", an Aggie Basketball letterman. Thereafter he attended the University of New Mexico where he received a Master's Degree in government and economics.



When anyone thinks



or speaks of Judge



Tomâ€"public service,



reform-minded, love of the law and curiosityâ€"a man



of integrity and



compassionâ€"are just some of the thoughts that come



to mind.



Tom's public service began after he graduated from the University of New Mexico and served as a staff sergeant in the anti-aircraft artillery division of the army for two years during the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea he used the G.I. Bill, obtained his law degree from the University of Arizona and was admitted to the Arizona and New Mexico Bars. He was initially in private practice as a partner with the Catron Law firm of Santa Fe, but then shifted his law practice to the public arena, beginning first as a staff attorney for the New Mexico Legislature at the Legislative Council Service for two years (1959-60), where he drafted the first comprehensive revision of the state's entire criminal code since territorial days. Prior to running for district judge in 1972, he served as an Assistant Attorney General, acting as the attorney for the State Constitutional Revision Commission,



State Criminal Study Revision Commission and counsel for the Governor's Commission on Government Reorganization.



Tom Donnelly's reform-minded nature was evident when he ran for and was elected in 1972 to the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe. When running for the office, he had proposed improvements and implementation of legislation aimed at improving procedures for district courts. He argued for placing in operation a family court authorized by the legislature in 1972, and he argued for the need to hold jury trials and juvenile cases in Los Alamos and Rio Arriba on a regular basis. He believed that convening the court regularly in the counties where the cases were filed would expedite the disposition of pending cases for the convenience of the public and the litigants. After he was elected he worked to develop procedures for securing prompt trial settings of criminal and civil cases.



After serving 8 years on the district court bench, Governor King appointed Judge Donnelly to fill a vacancy on the New Mexico Court of Appeals where he served for nineteen years. His interest in speeding up and reforming the judicial process continued upon his appointment and subsequent election to the Court of Appeals, often known as the "work horse" appellate court. With his



help the Court created a "fast



track" alterna-



tive, in which



decisions were



announced on the day of the



hearing from the



bench instead of having to wait



weeks for a



written decision,



and an innovative appellate mediator proc-



ess. While still on the bench, the Supreme Court appointed Judge Donnelly to serve on the Judicial Standards Commission. After his retirement in December of 1999, he continued his public service with his appointments to the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission and the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee. He also served as the Co-chairman of the two-year Legislative Structure and Process Interim Task Force, which studied operational issues related to the legislature and made recommendations to improve its functional effectiveness.



Judge Donnelly, an incredibly modest man, received many awards over his lifetime of service (about which he never spoke), including the State Bar's Outstanding Judicial Service Award and the Seth Montgomery Distinguished Judicial Service Award. Prior to his service on the bench, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, two battle stars and the Korean Presidential Service Medal for his service in the Korean War. After his retirement from writing countless legal opinions, he wanted to try his hand at writing fiction because as he said "writing fiction provides me with more latitude." And he was quietly delighted to receive an award from the Southwest Writers Association for his short story Psychic Chicken.



Tom will be remembered for his intellect and his humanity, his "old New Mexico" civility, his thoughtful and clear opinions which were a great reflection of how he impacted the law in New Mexico, the fairness and respect with which he treated all who came before him, and his curiosity about everything around him. His nurse Rosie talked of the assignments he gave her about different topics to learn about and report back, and his love of and curiosity about history, particularly New Mexico history, was legendary. He was the judge in the 1973 case of the theft of Santa Fe's beloved icon, La Conquistadora, which resulted in two thieves being sent to prison after they were apprehended following a ransom note they sent demanding thousands of dollars for her safe return and immunity from prosecution. No immunity was granted by the Judge.



Tom Donnelly was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dr. Thomas C. Donnelly and Mabel Clare Donnelly, and his step-mother Dorothea Berry. He is survived by his wife, Paula S. Donnelly; his son Patrick S. Donnelly and his son's partner, Stephen Miller of Deerfield, Massachusetts; a daughter, Sarah McDonald; his stepson, Claude Paul Gottlieb of Port Angeles, Washington; and two grandchildren, Marshal Priestley and Karli Priestley, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.



A memorial for Tom Donnelly will be held at the Club House at Quail Run at 3:00 pm on April 30, 2019.



