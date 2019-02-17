Thomas Albert Harting
|
Thomas Albert Harting, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Tom was born on December 11, 1934 in Des Plaines, IL. He is survived by his brother Richard.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Harting; sister, Patricia and sister in-law, Martha.
Funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements by
Direct Funeral Services,
2919 4th St. NW. Alb.
505-343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019