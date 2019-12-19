Thomas Buckner

Thomas Riley Buckner



Thomas Riley Buckner, 78, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, died December 13, 2019. He is survived by Marlyn Sue Addington Buckner, his wife of 51 years; his daughters, Susan Elise Boeckman, Erin Buckner Rosica, Whitney Anne Jayne Buckner; his sister Lillie Rozelle Taylor, grandchildren Evelyn Anne Boeckman, Kathrine Riley Boeckman, Nicolas Patrick Rosica, Emilia Louise Rosica, and many extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 21. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Tom will be laid to rest at Dozier Cemetery in Collinsworth County, Texas on Monday, December 22. A reception will be at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Shamrock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Opportunity Plan, Inc., PO Box 1035, Canyon, TX, 79015. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
