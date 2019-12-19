Thomas Riley Buckner
Thomas Riley Buckner, 78, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, died December 13, 2019. He is survived by Marlyn Sue Addington Buckner, his wife of 51 years; his daughters, Susan Elise Boeckman, Erin Buckner Rosica, Whitney Anne Jayne Buckner; his sister Lillie Rozelle Taylor, grandchildren Evelyn Anne Boeckman, Kathrine Riley Boeckman, Nicolas Patrick Rosica, Emilia Louise Rosica, and many extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 21. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Tom will be laid to rest at Dozier Cemetery in Collinsworth County, Texas on Monday, December 22. A reception will be at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Shamrock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Opportunity Plan, Inc., PO Box 1035, Canyon, TX, 79015. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019