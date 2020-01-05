Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Claude Collipi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Claude Collipi











Thomas Claude Collipi, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, died 23 December 2019. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts January 27th, 1936. He moved to Pomona California as a young child. He was driven to better himself and worked the farms in the area to put himself through a Catholic college preparatory high school. Upon graduation from college, he joined the Air Force as an Aviation Cadet and was subsequently commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, later earning his wings to become a navigator. He was on the crew that flew into Berlin to recover Francis Gary Powers in the 1962 prison exchange. He was assigned to locations around the world, including Ramstein, Germany, Fairborn, OH, Clark AFB in the Philippines and was a diplomat at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ultimately, he was assigned as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Test and Evaluation Command (AFOTEC), at Kirtland Airforce Base, where he retired as a Colonel after 27 years of distinguished service. After retirement, he had a vibrant 2nd career working in the defense industry with companies such as ASI and DRC. When he finally retired for good, he enjoyed running, reading and tinkering with his Mac computers. He is survived by Suzanne Swan Collipi, his wife of 60 years, his son Thomas Tilden Collipi, his daughter Helen Holley Collipi- Gonzales, 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Thomas Claude CollipiThomas Claude Collipi, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, died 23 December 2019. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts January 27th, 1936. He moved to Pomona California as a young child. He was driven to better himself and worked the farms in the area to put himself through a Catholic college preparatory high school. Upon graduation from college, he joined the Air Force as an Aviation Cadet and was subsequently commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, later earning his wings to become a navigator. He was on the crew that flew into Berlin to recover Francis Gary Powers in the 1962 prison exchange. He was assigned to locations around the world, including Ramstein, Germany, Fairborn, OH, Clark AFB in the Philippines and was a diplomat at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ultimately, he was assigned as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Test and Evaluation Command (AFOTEC), at Kirtland Airforce Base, where he retired as a Colonel after 27 years of distinguished service. After retirement, he had a vibrant 2nd career working in the defense industry with companies such as ASI and DRC. When he finally retired for good, he enjoyed running, reading and tinkering with his Mac computers. He is survived by Suzanne Swan Collipi, his wife of 60 years, his son Thomas Tilden Collipi, his daughter Helen Holley Collipi- Gonzales, 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close