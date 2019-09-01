Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Corcoran Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Christopher Corcoran Jr., "Chris", passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. Chris was a loving father, avid outdoorsman, motorcycle enthusiast, and generous friend.



Chris was born on November 4, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Thomas Sr. and Nancy Corcoran. Chris was an intelligent, independent, and thoughtful father and friend. Chris enjoyed taking his family fishing, reading an exciting book, or riding his motorcycle through the winding roads of the Jemez Mountains with his friends. Chris was proud of his most cherished accomplishment; his two daughters, Lindsay and Kimberly. Chris would always lend a helping hand to his daughters and enjoyed watching them grow up into smart, self-reliant, and sympathetic adults.



Chris is survived by his daughter Lindsay and husband Jake Henderson and daughter Kimberly and husband John Sias; father Thomas and wife Barbara; brother Randy and wife Cassie; sister Darcy and husband Mark Savage; sister Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his mother Nancy.



Memorial services will be held at the Bosque Conference & Retreat Center on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6 pm. Donations in Chris's memory may be directed to Animal Humane Society of New Mexico.



