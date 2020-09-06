You were my second Dad and loved you that way. I felt being part of your family, you tought me how to drive, how to become a young lady. I spent the most beautiful years of my life with the 4 of you, and you made my most beautiful memories .

You know as well as I do that the sky and the clouds are our second home... Now you are among the stars.

I miss you my American Dad... Love you



AGNES AUPETIT

Friend