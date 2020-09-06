1/1
Thomas D. Baca
Thomas D. Baca



Retired Army

Major Thomas Delfin Baca was a man to whom gravity meant nothing. From joining the Army at age 17 to fly helicopters, to his lifelong career as a pilot, to his six-month battle with cancer, nothing could keep him down. He knew he belonged in the sky and on August 30th, 2020, early in the morning, he decided to make that his home.

Tom was born September 6th, 1945 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Fermin and Dixie Baca (Sapp) as part of a matching set with his twin brother Jim Baca, and they became beloved little brothers to Maria Carlota Baca of Santa Fe.

Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Baca of Albuquerque, daughters Sara Reeves (Jason Reeves) of Hamilton, Montana, and Stephanie Baca of Los Angeles, California, as well as 4 grandchildren Kelly Brion (Grant Brion) of Hamilton, Montana, Kevin Reeves of Bozeman, Montana, Emma Schmidt and Maya Schmidt, both of Los Angeles, California, his twin brother, Jim Baca (Bobbi Baca) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and his big sister Dr Maria Carlota Baca of Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Tom joined the Army one week out of high school and went on to define heroism in a daring rescue on the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Vietnam. He served as an enlisted aircraft mechanic for 18 months and was appointed Warrant Officer on completion of US Army Flight School.

During his first tour of

duty in Viet Nam Tom engineered an epic rescue mission by saving over 100 surrounded soldiers who were pinned down in a bamboo forest. He used his Huey helicopter's rotors to slash a landing zone in order to rescue the men, flying into heavy enemy fire six times to complete the mission.

This rescue was later the subject of a documentary produced by a British film company for the National Geographic and Smithsonian Channels in America. The one hour show was called, "Helicopter Wars: Viet Nam Firefight."

He received a direct commission as a regular officer during his second tour in Vietnam. He is a decorated Army helicopter and fixed wing pilot and had flown as an Air Transport Rated commercial pilot from 1983-2003. For his heroic efforts during his two tours during the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Soldiers Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and 38 Air Medals. He has over 10,000 hours of flight time in many types of aircraft.

He was a graduate of the University of Southern

Colorado, and served as Aviation Director, New Mexico

Department of Transportation from July 2004 to his retirement in October 2009.

He was highly active in his community and is responsible for grants to the 59 federally funded airports in New Mexico. He is remembered for his passion for life, for family, for travel, and for country. He believed in

equality for all, truth, honesty and fairness. He will live on in the hearts and minds of the many lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Tom's name to one of the following charities: The David Westphall Veterans Foundation at

www.vietnamveteransmemorial.org/ways-to-give/ or to the

National Wildlife Federation at support.nwf.org

Interment will take place at Angel Fire Veterans

Cemetery


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
You were my second Dad and loved you that way. I felt being part of your family, you tought me how to drive, how to become a young lady. I spent the most beautiful years of my life with the 4 of you, and you made my most beautiful memories .
You know as well as I do that the sky and the clouds are our second home... Now you are among the stars.
I miss you my American Dad... Love you
AGNES AUPETIT
Friend
September 4, 2020
Condolences to the family. I didn't know Tom well but certainly enjoyed being his FB friend and reading all of his post about his beloved family, pet and travels. I admired Tom for his convictions and respected was a wonderful American he was. RIP you will be missed.
Paula E Shipley
Friend
September 4, 2020
Wonderful friend, who will be truly missed.
Mike Ryan
Friend
