Thomas Barben Divett
It is with great sadness we share the death of Thomas "Tom" Barben Divett. He died September 6, 2019 in his mountain home in Tijeras, NM.
Tom was born November 30, 1954 in Nashville, TN where his father was attending Vanderbilt Peabody College. He moved with his family to Utah and then Albuquerque, NM. Tom graduated from Eldorado High School in 1973.
He was the proud father of six independent, loving, and resilient children: TJ, Jared, Sarah, Sam, Katie, and Andie.
Tom was a skilled mechanic who enjoyed restoring vehicles, especially his 1967 Chevelle. He loved being out in nature around his home, camping, and at the lake.
Tom was a mail carrier in the East Mountains for 27 years.
Tom is survived by his children, Thomas Barben Divett Jr, Jared Lyle (Chantelle) Divett, Sarah Marie (Shaun) Whetten, Samuel Jordan (Rochelle) Divett, Katelyn Jean Divett, and Andrea Mae-lin Divett; brothers, Robert William Divett and Donald Joseph Divett; sisters, Ruth Isabel Divett & Janet Rose Divett; 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Thomas and Janet Barben Divett; sister, Mary Ann Divett Lee.
A viewing will be held at 2pm followed by the funeral services on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 3 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 18 Edgewood 7, Edgewood, NM, 87015.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 13, 2019