Thomas Donald Otero
Thomas Donald Otero, known as Don to his family and friends has passed away unexpectedly at age 62. Born on February 28, 1957 in Albuquerque to Frank and Clara Otero. Don was a graduate of St Pius X High School and New Mexico State University. He majored in Social Work and worked many years as a Probation Officer in Contra Costa County in California.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Emilio and Juanita Otero and Max and Lupe Baca, and his father Frank. He is survived by his mother Clara Otero, sister Francine Otero, sister Cheryl Cardona and her husband Rene, nephew Francisco and niece Andrea. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Don loved sports, music, trivia, and was an umpire and referee for youth sports for many years. He enjoyed outings with his mom to local Senior Centers for meals and dances.
Services will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5300 Claremont Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110, Saturday December 21, 2019. Rosary begins at 9:30 am, with Funeral Mass following at 10 am. A reception to immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home, Albuquerque NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 20, 2019