Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Donald Otero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Donald Otero







Thomas Donald Otero, known as Don to his family and friends has passed away unexpectedly at age 62. Born on February 28, 1957 in Albuquerque to Frank and Clara Otero. Don was a graduate of St Pius X High School and New Mexico State University. He majored in Social Work and worked many years as a Probation Officer in Contra Costa County in California.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents Emilio and Juanita Otero and Max and Lupe Baca, and his father Frank. He is survived by his mother Clara Otero, sister Francine Otero, sister Cheryl Cardona and her husband Rene, nephew Francisco and niece Andrea. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Don loved sports, music, trivia, and was an umpire and referee for youth sports for many years. He enjoyed outings with his mom to local Senior Centers for meals and dances.



Services will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5300 Claremont Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110, Saturday December 21, 2019. Rosary begins at 9:30 am, with Funeral Mass following at 10 am. A reception to immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home, Albuquerque NM.



Thomas Donald OteroThomas Donald Otero, known as Don to his family and friends has passed away unexpectedly at age 62. Born on February 28, 1957 in Albuquerque to Frank and Clara Otero. Don was a graduate of St Pius X High School and New Mexico State University. He majored in Social Work and worked many years as a Probation Officer in Contra Costa County in California.He is preceded in death by his grandparents Emilio and Juanita Otero and Max and Lupe Baca, and his father Frank. He is survived by his mother Clara Otero, sister Francine Otero, sister Cheryl Cardona and her husband Rene, nephew Francisco and niece Andrea. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Don loved sports, music, trivia, and was an umpire and referee for youth sports for many years. He enjoyed outings with his mom to local Senior Centers for meals and dances.Services will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5300 Claremont Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110, Saturday December 21, 2019. Rosary begins at 9:30 am, with Funeral Mass following at 10 am. A reception to immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home, Albuquerque NM. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close