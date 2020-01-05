Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edwin Hooker. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 8:30 AM Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Edwin Hooker was born October 10, 1934 to Edwin and Helen Hooker and went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. His early life was spent in Hempstead, NY. After graduation from high school, Tom enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan. When his term of duty was finished, he taught and enrolled in the University in Tokyo. During the nine years he lived there, he met and married his Japanese tutor, Toyoko. The couple returned to the United States and lived in South Bend, IN where Tom studied at Notre Dame and worked at the Adam Westlake Corporation. In 1968, Tom received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. This event changed his life. In the late 1970s, Tom and Toyoko moved to Albuquerque where he became a realtor, working for 76 Realty, Merit Company and finally Rio Rancho Homes until retirement.



Tom's first love, along with Toyoko, was teaching about a relationship with Jesus Christ. He actively taught many classes on scripture, particularly the epistles of St. Paul. His favorite book of the Bible was Galatians. "I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me." Galatians 2:20.



Tom is survived by his sister, Jane Brown of Syracuse, NY; two nieces; several great-nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Toyoko; his parents; and his brother-in-law.



Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont. NE. Ennichement will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A reception will take place at Our Lady of the Annunciation after the ennichement. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



