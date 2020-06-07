Thomas Franklin Hoefer







Thomas Franklin Hoefer, 72, went to Heaven on May 29, 2020. He was deeply loved by his family who were by his side when he died.



Tom and was born July 19, 1947 in Hettinger, North Dakota with his twin brother, James, to John and Ruby Hoefer. As a kid he loved exploring the petroglyphs of Albuquerque's west mesa, collecting arrowheads. His passions included God, family, fishing, hunting, old western shows and old country music. Tom served as a sergeant in the United States Army in Korea where he met his wife of 40 yrs, Myong Cha, who preceded him in death in 2007.



Tom retired from Albertson's where he proudly worked as a meat cutter. He and his wife built a beautiful home and family in Albuquerque. He is survived by four children and their spouses, Angela and Leo Pedroza, Lorena and Joe Parra, Elizabeth and Heath Molton, Nathaniel and Shana Hoefer; and 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, David Hoefer.



Memorial Services are with Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, on June 9, 2020 at 1:30p.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store