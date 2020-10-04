Thomas Nelson Fleming
Tom Fleming, born January 5, 1928 in Virginia, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Tom was known for his love for anyone he met and being loved by anyone who met him. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an inventory/supply specialist and an aircraft mechanic. He graduated with a BA in Business Administration from California State and nearly finished his MA at Arizona State. During his long career he worked in private business as well as local, state, and federal governments, especially for the Department of Energy in Boise, ID, where he was a Utilities Specialist, District Manager and Fund Raiser for public utilities. He also worked for Bonneville Power Administration, Standard Oil and State of Arizona. He received many awards for his superior work and retired in 1995.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruth Fleming; as well as his sister, Mary Christine; and his first wife of 39 years, Lila. Later in life, Tom met another widow and the love of his life, Mary Kay Moore. They celebrated 21 years of marriage enjoying their favorite pastime - 30 cruises. Tom loved to travel, dance, swim, and drink wine. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (Moore) Fleming; his "adopted" son, Brian Moore (Karen Genter-Moore); grandchildren, Brenden, Shane and Carly Moore; and son, David; his brothers, Gregory and Michael Fleming and their families.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m., Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, NM. Memorial donations may be made to the Nationalbreastcancer.org
or Stjude.org
A light went out on September 23, but he will forever be in our hearts. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at www.FrenchFunerals.com