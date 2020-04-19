Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Frederick Chrissinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Frederick Chrissinger of Rio Rancho, NM, age 99, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Fred was born on May 10, 1920 in Winfield, IA, to Charles F. Chrissinger and Dora Ditto Chrissinger. Fred was a wonderful man, loved by all who knew him.



He graduated from Winfield-Mt. Union High School in 1938. In 1941, he joined the Navy and later became an Enlisted Naval Aviation Pilot and was a member of the Silver Eagles Association. He retired from the Navy after 20 years of service, proudly serving his country during World War II. During the 1950's he served as a civilian contract flight instructor for the U. S. Air Force. He then worked for the FAA until his retirement in Albuquerque in 1980. On June 6, 2019 he was one of 26 veterans to fly to Washington D.C. as part of the Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico.



Fred loved to golf, hunt, fish, and travel, with many years of family gatherings at Navajo Lake, but most of all he loved being with his family.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Florence Marie Lyman Chrissinger; brothers, Alvy Chrissinger and Roy Chrissinger; sisters, Nettie Wallentine, Jenny Masengarb, and Eva Kepper Myers; and son-in-law, Hugh G. Hanson.



He is survived by his son, Clifford Michael Chrissinger (Jill); daughter, Patricia A. Hanson; sister, Mildred Linder; grandchildren, Kelly Salceies, Debbie Chrissinger, Warren Hanson, David Chrissinger, and Arina Caster; great-grandchildren, Brendan Salceies and Killian Hanson; he also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Please visit our online guestbook for Fred at



