Thomas Gautsch

Thomas J. GautschThomas J. Gautsch, 86, went home to the loving arms of God Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He is survived by his children, Dr. Thomas L. Gautsch and wife Michele, Susan M. Gautsch, Jennifer A. Jordan and husband Charles; ten grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; his parents, Julius and Mary Margaret Gautsch; and four siblings.Mr. Gautsch graduated from Aquinas High School, class of 1951, then served in the United States Air Force during the cold war, stationed in Germany where he met Vi. He was honorably discharged and then attended and graduated from UC Fullerton. With his degree he worked at Hewlett-Packard in Sacramento. He transferred with HP to Albuquerque in 1973. Tom obtained his Real Estate license and he and Vi worked together for many years. In 1982 he founded Innovative Business Controls and retired in 2015 when he sold the company. Tom and Vi loved to travel, ski, dance, run, and spending time with family and friends. Tom was a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs. He was an active member of the Newman Center and then John XXIII Catholic Community where he sung in the choir.Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at