The Honorable Thomas Hugh Hawkins, better known as Tommy, Sarge or Judge, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the New Mexico State Veteran's Home in Truth or Consequences, NM at the age of 83.







He was born on August 28, 1935 in Winchester, Virginia. At the age of thirteen, his family moved to Silver City, NM, where Tommy started attending Western High School. During his senior year, Tommy also started taking college courses at Western New Mexico University and received his high school diploma on May 25, 1954. On August 20, 1954, Tommy enlisted in the United States Navy and completed Navy dive school, which started a lifelong passion with SCUBA diving. During his 4 years of service in the Navy, he was an Underwater Demolition Team member with Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 on Coronado Island in San Diego, CA.







Tommy was honorably discharged from the Navy on July 15, 1958 and returned to Silver City to continue his education at Western New Mexico University. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Arts in the spring of 1962. Shortly after his graduation, Tommy decided to continue to serve the community and became a Silver City Police Officer in May of 1960. After a little over three years on the Silver City PD, Tommy decided to join the New Mexico State Police and became a Patrolman on April 15, 1964. Two years later, on August 22, 1966, he joined the State Police Search and Recovery Dive team. On February 1, 1981, he made rank of Sergeant. During his 22-year career with the New Mexico State Police, Sarge was stationed in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Truth or Consequences, Santa Rosa, Mountainair and Cuba, where he retired on May 30, 1986.







Decided to settle down in Truth or Consequences, retirement life brought the biker out of the once clean cut Sarge and he quickly grew out his hair and beard, spending most of his time diving and taking long rides on his Harley. His need to serve his community was still as strong as ever, so he decided to start teaching as a substitute teacher at Hot Springs High School. In July of 1990, after the sitting municipal court judge resigned, the Truth or Consequences City Council appointed Tommy to carry out the 2-year term as the municipal court judge. In 1992, he was officially elected to the position by the citizens of Truth or Consequences, where he would remain the Judge for the next 18 years, until he decided to retire once again in June of 2010.







Judge Hawkins is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carole; six children- Mark, Trudy, Jonathan, Michelle, MariLynn and Nathanael; and four grandchildren. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of T. H. Hawkins to the New Mexico State Veterans Home Resident Trust Fund or the New Mexico State Police Association.







A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Hot Springs High School Gymnasium in Truth or Consequences, NM. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019

