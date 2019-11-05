Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Thomas Henry Walters Jr.

Thomas Henry Walters Jr. Obituary
Thomas Henry Walters Jr.



Thomas Henry Walters Jr. age 83, dear husband and father passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Doris; and his children, Beverly Kimble and Anita Parks; 1 sister, Josophene Albrecht. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Elias, Matthew, Jennifer, Lindsay and Daniel; and 13 great-grand-children. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Bille and Thomas Sr.; and his daughter, Julie Ann. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at FRENCH-University. Following Cremation interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guest book for Thomas at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
