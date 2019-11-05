|
|
Thomas Henry Walters Jr.
Thomas Henry Walters Jr. age 83, dear husband and father passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Doris; and his children, Beverly Kimble and Anita Parks; 1 sister, Josophene Albrecht. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Elias, Matthew, Jennifer, Lindsay and Daniel; and 13 great-grand-children. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Bille and Thomas Sr.; and his daughter, Julie Ann. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at FRENCH-University. Following Cremation interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guest book for Thomas at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 5, 2019