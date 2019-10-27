Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Theodore "Tom" Johnson







Thomas Theodore "Tom" Johnson, 59, of Draper UT, passed away suddenly on September 25, 2019. Among the many who grieve his loss are his family who he loved beyond measure. He is survived by Tina, his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, of Draper UT, his son Thomas Johnson and wife Renee and son Cameron of Larkspur, CO, daughter Tiffany Johnson and fiance Jacob Stewart of Thornton CO, his parents Ralph and Ruth Johnson and sister Barbara Johnson of Albuquerque, brother Greg Johnson of San Antonio, TX and sister Janet Hecht and husband Alan of Lawrenceville, GA. His loss is also felt profoundly by his in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.



Born July 8, 1960 in Manhattan, Kansas, Tom's family moved in 1963 to Albuquerque where he was raised and graduated from Del Norte High School in 1978. He loved the out-of-doors, back-packed many miles in his younger years and was an Eagle Scout. Tom started working as a teenager at a Christmas tree lot and never quit working. He got into the home improvement business and over the years worked for Allwoods, Builder's Square, Eagle Hardware and Lowes. Most recently he was the District Manager for Lowes in Utah. He worked incredibly hard and played hard as well. An enthusiast for anything motorized, he had a series of muscle cars in the 1970s, loved his Harley and was able in indulge his passion for Corvettes.



His family was his world and everything he did was to benefit them. He was so proud of his children and was delighted to be a grandpa. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband and father and as a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor and the highest degree of integrity.



Interment has taken place in Castle Rock, CO. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming NE, Albuquerque, with Monsignor Richard Olona as celebrant. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to .



Thomas Theodore "Tom" JohnsonThomas Theodore "Tom" Johnson, 59, of Draper UT, passed away suddenly on September 25, 2019. Among the many who grieve his loss are his family who he loved beyond measure. He is survived by Tina, his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, of Draper UT, his son Thomas Johnson and wife Renee and son Cameron of Larkspur, CO, daughter Tiffany Johnson and fiance Jacob Stewart of Thornton CO, his parents Ralph and Ruth Johnson and sister Barbara Johnson of Albuquerque, brother Greg Johnson of San Antonio, TX and sister Janet Hecht and husband Alan of Lawrenceville, GA. His loss is also felt profoundly by his in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.Born July 8, 1960 in Manhattan, Kansas, Tom's family moved in 1963 to Albuquerque where he was raised and graduated from Del Norte High School in 1978. He loved the out-of-doors, back-packed many miles in his younger years and was an Eagle Scout. Tom started working as a teenager at a Christmas tree lot and never quit working. He got into the home improvement business and over the years worked for Allwoods, Builder's Square, Eagle Hardware and Lowes. Most recently he was the District Manager for Lowes in Utah. He worked incredibly hard and played hard as well. An enthusiast for anything motorized, he had a series of muscle cars in the 1970s, loved his Harley and was able in indulge his passion for Corvettes.His family was his world and everything he did was to benefit them. He was so proud of his children and was delighted to be a grandpa. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband and father and as a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor and the highest degree of integrity.Interment has taken place in Castle Rock, CO. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming NE, Albuquerque, with Monsignor Richard Olona as celebrant. Reception to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations