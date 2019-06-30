Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Downey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lee Downey, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Dodge City, KS, and grew up on a farm in western Kansas near Spearville. He earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering at Wichita State, and a masters degree from Stanford University. He worked for Sandia National Laboratories for 30+ years in Albuquerque, NM where he raised a family. He and his wife retired to Henderson, NV to be close to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Erin, son Brian and daughter-in-law Julie, and grandchildren Shane and Haley. His family was the pride and joy of his life.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019

