Thomas L. Downey
Thomas Lee Downey, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Dodge City, KS, and grew up on a farm in western Kansas near Spearville. He earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering at Wichita State, and a masters degree from Stanford University. He worked for Sandia National Laboratories for 30+ years in Albuquerque, NM where he raised a family. He and his wife retired to Henderson, NV to be close to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Erin, son Brian and daughter-in-law Julie, and grandchildren Shane and Haley. His family was the pride and joy of his life.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019