Thomas Lee Williams beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2020 due to complications from diabetes at age 55. Tom was born in Helena, MT in 1964 and moved to El Paso, TX with his family in 1968. After moving to Albuquerque, he graduated from Sandia High School in 1983. Tom is survived by his parents Bob & Peggy Williams, brother Ted Williams, sisters Amy Williams, Margot Teel (John) and nieces Ally and Catherine Teel. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the .



Thomas Lee Williams beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2020 due to complications from diabetes at age 55. Tom was born in Helena, MT in 1964 and moved to El Paso, TX with his family in 1968. After moving to Albuquerque, he graduated from Sandia High School in 1983. Tom is survived by his parents Bob & Peggy Williams, brother Ted Williams, sisters Amy Williams, Margot Teel (John) and nieces Ally and Catherine Teel. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020

