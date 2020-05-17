Thomas Franklin Lindsey







Thomas Franklin Lindsey died on Thursday April 16th 2020 at the age of 72. No public services will be held.



Thomas was born on July 25th, 1947 in Boston, Mass., but lived out most of his life in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a dedicated employee at the University of New Mexico Hospital kitchen for 44 years.



Thomas was a loving husband and father and quite an aficionado and collector of music of many types including but not limited to blues, jazz, country western, rock and roll, Latin music, and Japanese koto music. He loved to play chess, read books, be out in nature, watch Jeopardy, and listen to his music. He was very passionate about music and always loved the opportunity to share his knowledge with others.



He is survived by his wife Alexis, sister and her spouse Laura and Johnny Gilliam, two daughters and their spouses, Clarissa Crowe and Jeff MacNutt, and Erika and Adam Koplow.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store