Thomas Edward Morris
Thomas Edward
Morris, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Tom was born Monday, December 21, 1925 in Three Sands, OK to J.C. and Georgia Morris. Tom and his family moved to NM in 1931. He grew up in the Venus/
Edgewood/Cedargrove area. Tom graduated from Stanley High School in 1944. He loved to boast to his grandchildren he graduated 12th in his class even though there were only 12 in his class. Tom served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. He married the love of his life, Mattie Jean (Dutch) Randall on December 24, 1946. They were just short of their 70th wedding anniversary when Dutch passed away. Tom began his distinguished auto sales career with A. Ray Barker, continuing with a career spanning over 50 years with Ed Black Chevrolet, Galles Motor Company and finally retiring with Quality by Di Lorenzo. Tom was quickly recognized by his cowboy hat and boots. He was well respected by customers and fellow workers alike. He was preceded in death
by his wife, Dutch. He is
survived by his son,
Thomas Morris and
wife, Barbara of
Albuquerque; his daughters, Linda Fogleman and
husband, Louis of Ouray, CO and
Tamara Morris
of Rio Rancho;
grandchildren, Heather Faverino and husband,
Dwayne, Heath
Fogleman and
wife, Any; Tomi
Sundheimer and husband, Jay, Bobi Morris and adopted daughter, Toni
McMillen and husband, Robert; six great grandchildren; and many loving family and friends. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Roger and Kathy Carman/Bode and family for their compassionate loving care of our father. Thank you for making him a part of your family. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist
Church, 4101 Paseo Del Norte NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Please visit our online guestbook for Tom at
www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019