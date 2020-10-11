1/
Thomas Neill
Thomas J. Neill, Sr.



Thomas J. Neill, Sr., 1934-2020

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Tom Neill, Sr., 85 of Albuquerque, New Mexcio died Thursday, October 8 at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

Tom was born October 22, 1934, the son of Florence and William Neill of Plainfield, New Jersey.

Tom married his wife,

Dolores (Jannone), April 2, 1956.

He is survived by his wife; children, Tom Jr. (Nancy) and Cindy Grapes (Andy); grandchildren, Daniel Schroll (Emily) and Katie Miller (Daniel); and three great-grandchildren.

Tom graduated from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey and went on to obtain a BA and MA in Vocal Music from Louisiana State University.

Tom had a love for the Lord, his family, his friends, music and his alma mater, LSU.

No funeral or memorial is planned at this time.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
