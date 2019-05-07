Thomas P. "TP" Griffin
Thomas P. "TP" Griffin, 78, went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sat, May 4th after a long illness. He is survived by his three children; Catherine, Thomas and his wife Denise, and Andrew and his wife Yuliya, his beloved grandchildren; Alexander and Kira, the mother of his children, Mary-Jo and his brother John and his wife Elizabeth.
TP was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of
Columbus and a long time member of Immaculate
Conception Parish.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 7 to May 12, 2019