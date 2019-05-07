Thomas P. Griffin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. Griffin.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas P. "TP" Griffin







Thomas P. "TP" Griffin, 78, went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sat, May 4th after a long illness. He is survived by his three children; Catherine, Thomas and his wife Denise, and Andrew and his wife Yuliya, his beloved grandchildren; Alexander and Kira, the mother of his children, Mary-Jo and his brother John and his wife Elizabeth.



TP was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of

Columbus and a long time member of Immaculate

Conception Parish.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 7 to May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.