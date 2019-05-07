Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. Griffin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas P. "TP" Griffin, 78, went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sat, May 4th after a long illness. He is survived by his three children; Catherine, Thomas and his wife Denise, and Andrew and his wife Yuliya, his beloved grandchildren; Alexander and Kira, the mother of his children, Mary-Jo and his brother John and his wife Elizabeth.







TP was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of



Columbus and a long time member of Immaculate



Conception Parish.







A memorial service will be held at a later date.



