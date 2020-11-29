Thomas Singleton
Thomas Singleton, 73, also known as "TomÃ¡s" and "T", died on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, from dementia, taking leave of his body when it could no longer give him the pleasures he so enjoyed.
TomÃ¡s was raised in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He earned his BA from the University of New Mexico, then spent several years traveling, mostly in Spain. On his return, he settled in NYC and started his own industrial inventory company. After a successful 20 years, TomÃ¡s returned to New Mexico.
He spent the past 30 years doing what he loved, hiking, rafting, and spending time in the natural world. TomÃ¡s was steadfast, kind, confident, and helpful to friends and strangers alike. He delighted in being with babies and children.
He was prudent and thoughtful, adventuresome without being foolhardy. He had an unwavering moral compass and a compassionate heart.
TomÃ¡s is survived by his wife, Kathryn Kaminsky; his children, Pace, Alexis and her husband Chris; his beloved Milo and Milo's moms, Elissa and Christina; and his siblings, Tim, Patrick, and Jeanne.
If you wish, donations can be made to the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance (www.nmwild.org/
) or the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (suwa.org/
).