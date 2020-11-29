1/
Thomas Singleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Singleton



Thomas Singleton, 73, also known as "TomÃ¡s" and "T", died on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, from dementia, taking leave of his body when it could no longer give him the pleasures he so enjoyed.

TomÃ¡s was raised in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He earned his BA from the University of New Mexico, then spent several years traveling, mostly in Spain. On his return, he settled in NYC and started his own industrial inventory company. After a successful 20 years, TomÃ¡s returned to New Mexico.

He spent the past 30 years doing what he loved, hiking, rafting, and spending time in the natural world. TomÃ¡s was steadfast, kind, confident, and helpful to friends and strangers alike. He delighted in being with babies and children.

He was prudent and thoughtful, adventuresome without being foolhardy. He had an unwavering moral compass and a compassionate heart.

TomÃ¡s is survived by his wife, Kathryn Kaminsky; his children, Pace, Alexis and her husband Chris; his beloved Milo and Milo's moms, Elissa and Christina; and his siblings, Tim, Patrick, and Jeanne.

If you wish, donations can be made to the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance (www.nmwild.org/) or the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (suwa.org/).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved