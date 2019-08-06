Thomas T. Shoats

Service Information
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Thomas Aquinas
Rio Rancho, NM
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
National Cemetery
Santa Fe, NM
Obituary
Thomas T. Shoats







Thomas T.

Shoats, a resident of Rio Rancho

New Mexico

passed away on

August 18th,

2019. He is survived by his wife May Perea and children Christopher

Shoats, Chantel Shoats,

Kelly Ortiz, Thomas Shoats jr and wife Tanya, and Travis Shoats.

He was a proud papa (grandfather), to his grandchildren, Joshua, Mylee,

Trinity, Jordan, Stephonae and husband Eddie. He is

survived by step mom

Betty Wyrick,

mother-in-law Stell Gomez,

his sister Joyce

and husband Clayton, brother Harry and wife Lorraine and many nieces and nephews. Goddaughter Makayla and husband Adam. Bestfriend Paul Frostenson and wife Maddie.

A Catholic service will be held August 9th, at 10:30 am at Saint Thomas

Aquinas in Rio Rancho

N.M followed by a 3:00

p.m. Military burial at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more

information please visit

www.RiversideFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
