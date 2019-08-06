Thomas T. Shoats
Thomas T.
Shoats, a resident of Rio Rancho
New Mexico
passed away on
August 18th,
2019. He is survived by his wife May Perea and children Christopher
Shoats, Chantel Shoats,
Kelly Ortiz, Thomas Shoats jr and wife Tanya, and Travis Shoats.
He was a proud papa (grandfather), to his grandchildren, Joshua, Mylee,
Trinity, Jordan, Stephonae and husband Eddie. He is
survived by step mom
Betty Wyrick,
mother-in-law Stell Gomez,
his sister Joyce
and husband Clayton, brother Harry and wife Lorraine and many nieces and nephews. Goddaughter Makayla and husband Adam. Bestfriend Paul Frostenson and wife Maddie.
A Catholic service will be held August 9th, at 10:30 am at Saint Thomas
Aquinas in Rio Rancho
N.M followed by a 3:00
p.m. Military burial at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more
information please visit
www.RiversideFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 6, 2019