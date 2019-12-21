Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Thomas W. Rainey

Thomas W. Rainey Obituary
Thomas W. Rainey





Thomas W. Rainey of Albuquerque New Mexico passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from the cumulative effects of several health and physical challenges. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens will be held in a private service. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to honor the life of Thomas. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in honor of Thomas W. Rainey to The . Please visit our online guestbook for Thomas for a complete obituary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
