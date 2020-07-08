Thomas William Bernadette







Born 11/29/1952, Thomas W. Bernadette passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Vergie and brother Chuck Bernadette. Tommy is survived by his daughter Sara, sisters Dottie, Kathy and husband Jimmy, his sobrina favorita Rachel, many relatives and friends everywhere.



Tommy was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM. His mechanical inclination began as a kid spending evenings, weekends, and summers in the garage. At age 14, Tommy built his second soap box car and won the Albuquerque Soap Box Derby in 1967. He graduated from Valley High School in 1970, attended Trinidad State Junior College for a year and began his plumbing apprenticeship. Upon completion, he worked alongside his Dad and became the owner of the family business which served New Mexico since 1956. For many years of hard work, dedication, and friendship, he served as president and board member of the Mechanical Contractors Association of NM and member of the NM Workers Compensation Group Fund. Tommy was very proud of his trade and industry. Tommy enjoyed hot rods, motorcycle riding, hunting, water and snow skiing, anything outdoors. Tommy was a gentleman with a great sense of humor, a steadfast work ethic, a good heart, and a smile that could light up any room.



Tommy was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. No public memorial will be held due to Covid-19 but the family wishes to hold an informal, drive-by visitation in front of the family home where we can maintain social distancing on Thursday,



July 9, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30pm. Honorary pall bearers include a close circle of friends and relatives: David Wilson, Jimmy Ryan, Doug Weaver, Jim Byrd, Rod Johnson, Peter Tabet, Larry Lucas, Ray MontaÃ±o, Greg Natzke, Lindsey Evans, Leroy Romero, and Don Pope.



Tommy's family wishes to thank the hospice team for their guidance and tender loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the orphanage El Ranchito de los NiÃ±os, Inc. at PO Box 2400, Los Lunas, NM 87031.





