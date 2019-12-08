|
Thomas Murray Zander
Thomas Murray Zander, 83, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He entered this world on Sunday, August 9, 1936, in Blythe, CA. Rosary will be recited Monday, December 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., and Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m., both at Immaculate Conception Church 619 Copper Ave. NW. Interment will take place shortly after at Sunset Memorial Park. To read full obituary Please visit our online guestbook for Thomas at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019