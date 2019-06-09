Thurman John Allard

Obituary
Thurman John Allard

November 15, 1959 - May 24, 2019



Thurman John

Allard, known to his friends and loved ones as

"TJ," age 59, died on Friday, May

24 after a battle with cancer. He was born in the Panama Canal

Zone to Marty

and George Allard in 1959 and was the oldest of 3 children. TJ began his career as an intern at Sandia Laboratories at the age of seventeen and retired in 2011. TJ continued to contribute to the lives of others after his retirement, in many ways, including his employment with Project Performance Corp., the years he spent as a volunteer firefighter and chief in Brazos

Canyon, as well as his work at Spaceport America. TJ also served as a

Scoutmaster in

Albuquerque for 6 years. TJ is survived by his

mother Marty

Allard, wife

Connie Allard

and his two sons: Chase Allard,

wife, Stephanie

Allard and their three children

Maximilian,

CumaRay and Bijoux; and Duncan Allard, wife Megan Allard and their two children Jackson and Finley. TJ is also survived by his stepson Ross Maynard,

sister Cindy Wright and brother Greg Allard. TJ enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, traveling and gardening. His legacy of kindness, loyalty and tenacity will live on in all those who were lucky

enough to know him.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019
