Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thurman John Allard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thurman John Allard



November 15, 1959 - May 24, 2019







Thurman John



Allard, known to his friends and loved ones as



"TJ," age 59, died on Friday, May



24 after a battle with cancer. He was born in the Panama Canal



Zone to Marty



and George Allard in 1959 and was the oldest of 3 children. TJ began his career as an intern at Sandia Laboratories at the age of seventeen and retired in 2011. TJ continued to contribute to the lives of others after his retirement, in many ways, including his employment with Project Performance Corp., the years he spent as a volunteer firefighter and chief in Brazos



Canyon, as well as his work at Spaceport America. TJ also served as a



Scoutmaster in



Albuquerque for 6 years. TJ is survived by his



mother Marty



Allard, wife



Connie Allard



and his two sons: Chase Allard,



wife, Stephanie



Allard and their three children



Maximilian,



CumaRay and Bijoux; and Duncan Allard, wife Megan Allard and their two children Jackson and Finley. TJ is also survived by his stepson Ross Maynard,



sister Cindy Wright and brother Greg Allard. TJ enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, traveling and gardening. His legacy of kindness, loyalty and tenacity will live on in all those who were lucky



enough to know him.



Thurman John AllardNovember 15, 1959 - May 24, 2019Thurman JohnAllard, known to his friends and loved ones as"TJ," age 59, died on Friday, May24 after a battle with cancer. He was born in the Panama CanalZone to Martyand George Allard in 1959 and was the oldest of 3 children. TJ began his career as an intern at Sandia Laboratories at the age of seventeen and retired in 2011. TJ continued to contribute to the lives of others after his retirement, in many ways, including his employment with Project Performance Corp., the years he spent as a volunteer firefighter and chief in BrazosCanyon, as well as his work at Spaceport America. TJ also served as aScoutmaster inAlbuquerque for 6 years. TJ is survived by hismother MartyAllard, wifeConnie Allardand his two sons: Chase Allard,wife, StephanieAllard and their three childrenMaximilian,CumaRay and Bijoux; and Duncan Allard, wife Megan Allard and their two children Jackson and Finley. TJ is also survived by his stepson Ross Maynard,sister Cindy Wright and brother Greg Allard. TJ enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, traveling and gardening. His legacy of kindness, loyalty and tenacity will live on in all those who were luckyenough to know him. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close