Thurman John Allard
November 15, 1959 - May 24, 2019
Thurman John
Allard, known to his friends and loved ones as
"TJ," age 59, died on Friday, May
24 after a battle with cancer. He was born in the Panama Canal
Zone to Marty
and George Allard in 1959 and was the oldest of 3 children. TJ began his career as an intern at Sandia Laboratories at the age of seventeen and retired in 2011. TJ continued to contribute to the lives of others after his retirement, in many ways, including his employment with Project Performance Corp., the years he spent as a volunteer firefighter and chief in Brazos
Canyon, as well as his work at Spaceport America. TJ also served as a
Scoutmaster in
Albuquerque for 6 years. TJ is survived by his
mother Marty
Allard, wife
Connie Allard
and his two sons: Chase Allard,
wife, Stephanie
Allard and their three children
Maximilian,
CumaRay and Bijoux; and Duncan Allard, wife Megan Allard and their two children Jackson and Finley. TJ is also survived by his stepson Ross Maynard,
sister Cindy Wright and brother Greg Allard. TJ enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, traveling and gardening. His legacy of kindness, loyalty and tenacity will live on in all those who were lucky
enough to know him.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019