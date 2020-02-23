Tillie C. Cruz
Tillie C. Cruz, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was surrounded by those she loved; her husband of 50 years, Ben Cruz; daughter, Renee Benjey and husband Michael; her treasured grandson, Jeremiah B. Benjey and grand-dogs, Bailey and Ella; her sister and best friend, Gloria Leger; her loved siblings, Diana Urioste, Arabella Clouthier and Joe Romero.
Tillie's life was a blessing, memories a treasure; she is missed beyond measure and was loved beyond words.
A Graveside service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 12:45 p.m.. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th St.NW
www.directfuneralsabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020