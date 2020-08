Tillie Faye Chavez Garcia







7/31/1920 - 7/31/2020







Remembering & missing the BEST Mother in the World! You, Lovingly & Commitedly, supported five daughters; working two jobs; while caring deeply, for your



patients at BCMS & Radiologist for Myron Rosenbaum,



Rheumatologist. Like your 4th daughter; Norma Jean



Garcia Muriel passed on 3/18/2004; you followed in



Peace, to Praise & Worship Our Creator, on 3/18/2005.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store