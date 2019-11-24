Tillie M. Atencio

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tillie M. Atencio.
Service Information
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. Cavalry
1900 Edith Blvd NE
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion Post 13
1201 Legion Rd NE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
811 Guaymas Pl NE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tillie M. Atencio





Tillie,91,passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Phoenix Az on Oct. 27. She was born in Dodge City, Kansas but was a resident of Albuquerque and Cuba NM since 1949. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Atencio ,Sr, a son Eugene Atencio Jr & three brothers. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law

three sisters, five grandchildren & 14 great-

grandchildren. Friends & family are invited to the

Funeral service on Wed. Dec.11 at Our Lady of the

Assumption Catholic Church 811 Guaymas Pl NE, Gravesite Service 12:30 p.m. at Mt.Cavalry 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Meal 1-3 p.m. American Legion Post 13, 1201 Legion Rd NE Mariachi Band 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.