Tillie M. Atencio
Tillie,91,passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Phoenix Az on Oct. 27. She was born in Dodge City, Kansas but was a resident of Albuquerque and Cuba NM since 1949. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Atencio ,Sr, a son Eugene Atencio Jr & three brothers. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law
three sisters, five grandchildren & 14 great-
grandchildren. Friends & family are invited to the
Funeral service on Wed. Dec.11 at Our Lady of the
Assumption Catholic Church 811 Guaymas Pl NE, Gravesite Service 12:30 p.m. at Mt.Cavalry 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Meal 1-3 p.m. American Legion Post 13, 1201 Legion Rd NE Mariachi Band 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019