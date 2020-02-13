Tim Anthony Maestas Jr.
Tim A. Maestas, age 54, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Tim was born to Tim and Dorothy Maestas July 9, 1965 in Embudo, NM but lived in Albuquerque most of his life. Tim was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy and girlfriend Jamie. He is survived by his father Tim; sister Denise and nephews Anthony and Michael; sister Geraldine (husband Jack) and niece Samantha (boyfriend Daniel) and great nephew Joshua and nephew Daniel. Services will be at Sangre de Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Rosary at 10:30 am followed by mass at 11:00 am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020