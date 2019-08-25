Tim Kline
City Councilor,
U.S. Army
veteran, and APD
officer Tim
Kline, 74, ended his last shift on
July 28, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona, surrounded
by his wife Judy and loving family members. Tim
fought hard
against cancer
for the last several months, all while keeping a strong and resilient spirit. Tim
was born October 4, 1944
in Philadelphia and grew
up in Pittsburgh. He
joined the U.S. Army and
served honorably as a
military police officer at
Sandia Base (now Kirtland AFB). Following military
service, he joined the Albuquerque Police Depart-
ment in 1966, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He
found his greatest professional satisfaction in community service and work-ing with youth. While serving in APD, he was instrumental in the creation and
growth of the Crimestoppers International
Program, serving as International President and Executive Director of the organization between 1988 to 1993. Following his retirement from APD, Tim continued to serve his community as an elected City Councilor and as a Bernalillo County Commissioner. In his role as
Councilor, he
supported the
quality of life
projects that
included Explora
Museum, the Botanic Gardens,
and the Albuquerque Aquarium,
all while fully
supporting and funding
public safety initiatives.
Tim's passing is felt by
many: his loving family, the APD community, and New Mexico's civic leadership. He is survived by his wife Judy Kline, his 5 children: Lisa Klopf, Jeannie Paynter, Tim Kline, Tina Bagon and Cheri Faulk, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Louella Kline and his grandson LCpl. Jeromy D. West,
USMC. A celebration of
Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Albuquerque Lodge #1, 4120 Cutler Ave., NE, Albuquerque.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the Fraternal Order of
Police, the American
or
s.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019