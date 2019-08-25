Tim Kline

Obituary
Tim Kline



City Councilor,

U.S. Army

veteran, and APD

officer Tim

Kline, 74, ended his last shift on

July 28, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona, surrounded

by his wife Judy and loving family members. Tim

fought hard

against cancer

for the last several months, all while keeping a strong and resilient spirit. Tim

was born October 4, 1944

in Philadelphia and grew

up in Pittsburgh. He

joined the U.S. Army and

served honorably as a

military police officer at

Sandia Base (now Kirtland AFB). Following military

service, he joined the Albuquerque Police Depart-

ment in 1966, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He

found his greatest professional satisfaction in community service and work-ing with youth. While serving in APD, he was instrumental in the creation and

growth of the Crimestoppers International

Program, serving as International President and Executive Director of the organization between 1988 to 1993. Following his retirement from APD, Tim continued to serve his community as an elected City Councilor and as a Bernalillo County Commissioner. In his role as

Councilor, he

supported the

quality of life

projects that

included Explora

Museum, the Botanic Gardens,

and the Albuquerque Aquarium,

all while fully

supporting and funding

public safety initiatives.

Tim's passing is felt by

many: his loving family, the APD community, and New Mexico's civic leadership. He is survived by his wife Judy Kline, his 5 children: Lisa Klopf, Jeannie Paynter, Tim Kline, Tina Bagon and Cheri Faulk, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Louella Kline and his grandson LCpl. Jeromy D. West,

USMC. A celebration of

Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Albuquerque Lodge #1, 4120 Cutler Ave., NE, Albuquerque.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the Fraternal Order of

Police, the American

or

s.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
