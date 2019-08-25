Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Kline. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tim KlineCity Councilor,U.S. Armyveteran, and APDofficer TimKline, 74, ended his last shift onJuly 28, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona, surroundedby his wife Judy and loving family members. Timfought hardagainst cancerfor the last several months, all while keeping a strong and resilient spirit. Timwas born October 4, 1944in Philadelphia and grewup in Pittsburgh. Hejoined the U.S. Army andserved honorably as amilitary police officer atSandia Base (now Kirtland AFB). Following militaryservice, he joined the Albuquerque Police Depart-ment in 1966, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. Hefound his greatest professional satisfaction in community service and work-ing with youth. While serving in APD, he was instrumental in the creation andgrowth of the Crimestoppers InternationalProgram, serving as International President and Executive Director of the organization between 1988 to 1993. Following his retirement from APD, Tim continued to serve his community as an elected City Councilor and as a Bernalillo County Commissioner. In his role asCouncilor, hesupported thequality of lifeprojects thatincluded ExploraMuseum, the Botanic Gardens,and the Albuquerque Aquarium,all while fullysupporting and fundingpublic safety initiatives.Tim's passing is felt bymany: his loving family, the APD community, and New Mexico's civic leadership. He is survived by his wife Judy Kline, his 5 children: Lisa Klopf, Jeannie Paynter, Tim Kline, Tina Bagon and Cheri Faulk, 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Louella Kline and his grandson LCpl. Jeromy D. West,USMC. A celebration ofLife will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Albuquerque Lodge #1, 4120 Cutler Ave., NE, Albuquerque.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the Fraternal Order ofPolice, the Americanors. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019

