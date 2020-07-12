Timothy Bowers

Timothy Jordan Bowers







Timothy Jordan Bowers, 30, of Santa Fe, passed away on Thursday, July 2nd. He was born December 11th, 1989 in Albuquerque. Timothy is survived by parents Della Bowers, Ken and Courtney Bowers, Grandparents Ron and Karin Bowers, Larry and Lori Mills, Maria Chavez and great Grandmother Thea Gallegos. Sisters Veronica Chavez, Victoria and Diego Trujillo and Elizabeth Chavez. Uncle and Aunts Rose Tijerina, Noe Tijerina, Phabian Duran, Patrick Bowers, and Adrian Mills and so many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he adored. He was predeceased by Great Grandparents Florentino Gallegos, Robert Bowers and Ruth Bowers. Grandfather Reies Tijerina, Uncles David Tijerina, Daniel Tijerina, and Matthew Bowers. Aunts Rachel Tijerina, Kimberly Bowers and Melissa Bowers. We will miss those big bear hugs, your sense of humor, sometimes silly, sometimes deadpan and your love of nature. Timothy was an avid outdoorsman whether it be snowboarding, fishing and camping in the New Mexico and Colorado mountains, rivers and lakes or surfing and snorkeling in the ocean he fell in love with at first sight as a child.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to National Park Service or The Coral Reef Alliance. Information can be found on the Rivera Funeral Home website.



Due to the Covid19 virus, we will have an online service through Rivera Funeral Home located in Santa Fe. The Service will be on Saturday, July 18th at 11 am.





