Timothy Douglas Williams







Tim Williams, age 69,



passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home in Albuquerque.



Tim is survived by his wife, Debbie Williams (nee Carrillo); his son, Brian



Williams; his sisters Chella



Banuelos, Yvonne Ruhr,



Renee Frick, and Aymee Wrixon; his brother Christopher Lewis-Ewell. He is predeceased by his father, Francis Williams; his mother, Celestine Georgette Grelck Williams Leech.



Tim was born in San Fernando, California on December 21, 1949 to Francis and Celestine. Served in the Army and had tours in Vietnam from 1967-1970. On July 14, 1985, he married Debbie, who he met at work, in a Las Vegas wedding. On March 5, 1986, he welcomed his son Brian, who was his best friend. He retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in 2003.



Tim was an avid baseball fan, with his favorite team being the Los Angeles Dodgers and would keep score at every Albuquerque Dukes game that he went to.



Family, friends, and



others whose lives Tim



touched are invited to a



rosary scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30



a.m. followed by a mass at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of



Heaven Church on 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. The burial service will be the same day at 3:00 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM.



