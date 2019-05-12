Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy G. Harrington. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy G. HarringtonTimothy G. Har-rington died on May 2, 2019 of age-related causes. Tim was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin onAugust 13, 1933.He was theyoungest of sixchildren bornto Steve and Hilda Hubin Harrington. Tim was predeceased by one sister and four brothers, and a daughter who died in infancy. He married his high school classmate, Mary Howes, in 1957. Tim and Mary lived in Ames, Iowa while he completed his degree in Aeronautical Engineering and then movedto San Jose, California in 1959 where he worked for Lockheed Missiles andSpace Company until heretired in 1990. Therethey raised their fourchildren Michelle Griego(Carlos)Albuquerque,Lou (Teresa)Albuquerque,Patty Quinn(Tim) Boulder,Colorado, andTim II (Carol)San Jose,California. Theyhave ninegrandchildren, Elena Griego,Rachel (Griego)Heighway, SeanHarrington, Mary KateQuinn, Joe Quinn,Nellie Quinn, Jack Quinn,Daniel Harrington, andBen Harrington, plus onegreat-grandchild, ImogenHeighway. Tim was soproud of his family and his wonderful grandchildren.Tim & Mary moved toCorrales, New Mexicoin 1991 and on toAlbuquerque in 2014.A funeral Mass will be held at San Ysidro Church in Corrales on Tuesday,May 28th - Rosary at 9:00a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

