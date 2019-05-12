Timothy G. Harrington
Timothy G. Har-
rington died on May 2, 2019 of age-related causes. Tim was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin on
August 13, 1933.
He was the
youngest of six
children born
to Steve and Hilda Hubin Harrington. Tim was predeceased by one sister and four brothers, and a daughter who died in infancy. He married his high school classmate, Mary Howes, in 1957. Tim and Mary lived in Ames, Iowa while he completed his degree in Aeronautical Engineering and then moved
to San Jose, California in 1959 where he worked for Lockheed Missiles and
Space Company until he
retired in 1990. There
they raised their four
children Michelle Griego
(Carlos)
Albuquerque,
Lou (Teresa)
Albuquerque,
Patty Quinn
(Tim) Boulder,
Colorado, and
Tim II (Carol)
San Jose,
California. They
have nine
grandchildren, Elena Griego,
Rachel (Griego)
Heighway, Sean
Harrington, Mary Kate
Quinn, Joe Quinn,
Nellie Quinn, Jack Quinn,
Daniel Harrington, and
Ben Harrington, plus one
great-grandchild, Imogen
Heighway. Tim was so
proud of his family and his wonderful grandchildren.
Tim & Mary moved to
Corrales, New Mexico
in 1991 and on to
Albuquerque in 2014.
A funeral Mass will be held at San Ysidro Church in Corrales on Tuesday,
May 28th - Rosary at 9:00
a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019