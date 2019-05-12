Timothy G. Harrington

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Timothy G. Harrington



Timothy G. Har-

rington died on May 2, 2019 of age-related causes. Tim was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin on

August 13, 1933.

He was the

youngest of six

children born

to Steve and Hilda Hubin Harrington. Tim was predeceased by one sister and four brothers, and a daughter who died in infancy. He married his high school classmate, Mary Howes, in 1957. Tim and Mary lived in Ames, Iowa while he completed his degree in Aeronautical Engineering and then moved

to San Jose, California in 1959 where he worked for Lockheed Missiles and

Space Company until he

retired in 1990. There

they raised their four

children Michelle Griego

(Carlos)









Albuquerque,

Lou (Teresa)

Albuquerque,

Patty Quinn

(Tim) Boulder,

Colorado, and

Tim II (Carol)

San Jose,

California. They

have nine

grandchildren, Elena Griego,

Rachel (Griego)

Heighway, Sean

Harrington, Mary Kate

Quinn, Joe Quinn,

Nellie Quinn, Jack Quinn,

Daniel Harrington, and

Ben Harrington, plus one

great-grandchild, Imogen

Heighway. Tim was so

proud of his family and his wonderful grandchildren.

Tim & Mary moved to

Corrales, New Mexico

in 1991 and on to

Albuquerque in 2014.

A funeral Mass will be held at San Ysidro Church in Corrales on Tuesday,

May 28th - Rosary at 9:00

a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
