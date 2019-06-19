Timothy George Luna

Obituary
Timothy George Luna



Timothy George Luna was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 24, 1969. He

passed away

Thursday, June

14, 2019 at the age of 50 from a severe motorcycle accident. He is survived by his Spouse, Yvonne

Luna; Children

Alex, husband Joe, Olivia, and Avery; Parents, Larry and Bernice Luna; Sisters, Tammy and Cindy; Brother, Jeremy.

Tim attended Kit Carson Elementary School, Ernie Pyle Middle School, and Rio Grande High School. Later he attended the University of New Mexico with a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at

Intel over 18+

years. His current place of

employment was

Los Alamos

National Laboratories.

He loved to read, play games, solve puzzles,

and do anything that would stimulate his mind. His family and friends described him as brilliant, sensitive, and kind.

His services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Sage Chapel at 8130 Sage Road, Albuquerque NM 87121 on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Viewing at 10:00 am and Services at 11:00 am. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019
