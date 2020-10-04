Timothy Hadrych







Timothy Blaise Hadrych, who would have turned 63 today, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on 25 February 2020. Timothy was born 4 October 1957 to Edwin and Rosemary Hadrych in Albuquerque. Timothy was a student of Queen of Heaven Catholic School, McKinley Middle School and graduated from Del Norte High School, where he was president of the Rodeo Club. He married his high school sweetheart and started a family. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country for 24 years. Timothy was a member of the United States Air Force Special Operations Command and had a distinguished career. He was the gunner for a flight crew who received the Mackay Trophy for a daring daylight rescue mission of a downed Navy pilot during Operation Desert Storm. His photos of the rescue were published all around the world. He was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, and he received many other military decorations. After his retirement from the Air Force, he further devoted himself to our country through his employment with Lockheed Martin, where he was a member of a team that developed training programs for Special Operations.



Dad had a very strong faith in God our Creator and Jesus our Salvation, and he participated in regular worship. In addition to his love for his grandson, he was dedicated to his country and was active in politics and frequently manned the polls. He enjoyed restoring his 1970 Ford



F-100 "Tessie", he was an accomplished wood worker, was fond of drag racing, took delight (most times) in automotive repair, was skilled at backgammon, and before his health failed him, he took great pleasure in riding his 1996 Harley Davidson Bad Boy. He was a fan of music of many genres and was a movie buff. He was known as the "fix it guy" and was always willing to lend a hand or advise a person in need of guidance.



He is survived by his daughter Brandi, son Justin, one grandson, brother Eric, stepfather Alan, his loyal dog and ever present companion Shyleaux, and many extended relatives.



He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Abigail, father Edwin, his mother Rosemary, stepmother Charlotte, and his sister Evangeline. He was a beloved son, father, and grandfather and is greatly missed by all those that had the honor of knowing him.





