Timothy "Tex" HenryTimothy "Tex"Henry, 65, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, diedSunday, July 14, 2019. Funeralservices will be 10:00 am Saturday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. in Amarillo,Texas with Pastor Sammy O'Dell of Grace CommunionChurch officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Timothy was born April 29, 1954 in Greenville, Texas. He earned his Master's degree in Physics from Texas Tech University. He was married to Brenda Skinner from 1989-2000. He then married Willie "Joan" Sharp in 2007. Timothy was a scientific programmer at the National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, NM from November of 1987 until March of 2015, at which time he accepted a position as a Solar Researcher for AFRL at Kirkland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, where he worked until his sudden passing. While living in Sunspot, Timothy was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for 28 years during which time he was able to secure several federal grants that resulted in a new firetruck. Timothy was a devoted Christian who would do whatever he could to help someone in need. He would get his own firewood from Lincoln National Forest and taught his friends how to do the same. He was an avid WWII buff and always supported Veterans of Foreign Wars, never taking for granted their sacrifices or the freedoms he enjoyed so much. Timothy never knew a stranger and was the author of several hilarious parodied songs. He shared his knowledge of astronomy with his family and many friends. He also shared his love of math with others. He loved genealogy and was his family's authority. He was preceded in death by his father, John Patrick Henry; his mother, Donna Lou Friddle; and a sister, Lela Louise Fleming. Survivors include his wife, Joan Henry; four sons, Sean Patrick Henry of Ann Arbor, MI, Kevin Dean Henry of Corvalis, OR, Jonathan Dean Sharp of Plano, TX, and Daniel Allen Sharp of Canyon, TX; four siblings, John Patrick Henry of Ladson, SC, James Michael Henry of Moses Lake, OR, Donna Maria Dobson of Amarillo, TX, Daniel Boyd Henry of Chino Hills, CA; four nephews, Tommy Dean Fleming, Charles Patrick Fleming, Paul Isaac Knighton, and Philip Aaron Knighton; three nieces, Carrie Lela Fleming, Susan Meredith Van Winkle, and Amanda Christy Neal; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

