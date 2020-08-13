1/1
Timothy Joyce
Timothy Joyce



Tim enjoyed a good life and he loved being with family and friends. As a young man he worked in the Arctic and throughout South-East Asia as a contract employee with the Department of Defense. He then had 30 great years with NJ Bell/Verizon: retiring in 2003.

Tim was well traveled, having been in all 50 States and 22 foreign countries. He savored fine cigars with a top-notch single malt scotch. And, Tim bled NY Giant blue.

He is predeceased by his sister-in-law, Judith; survived by his brother, William; his sisters, Kathleen (Missy) and Patricia and her husband David Gilwe. He is also survived by his eight nieces and nephews; and 20 grandnieces and nephews.

Tim requests any donations to be given to the DAV in Cincinnati, OH, or to your local Vietnam Veterans Association. See you all later. Peace

Please visit our online guestbook for Tim at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
